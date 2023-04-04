Scalpers are reselling tickets to Suga’s Singapore concert for four times the price

Tickets to BTS member Suga‘s upcoming Singapore concert are being resold by scalpers for up to four times their original price.

Yesterday (April 3), a batch of tickets for the K-pop idol’s Singapore show were made available via the ARMY membership presale. The tickets were sold out within three hours of release at 11am SGT, according to tour organiser Live Nation.

The original retail prices of the tickets range from SG$168 to SG$348, excluding booking fees, but scalpers have already stated to list tickets for up to four times its original price on consumer-to-consumer e-commerce platform Carousell.

Advertisement

In one listing, a single VIP Standing Pen ticket to Day 2 of Suga’s Singapore concert is going for SG$1,200. In another, a ticket to a VIP Seated section of the show is going for SG$1,000, three times it original price.

Live Nation Singapore has since cautioned fans to avoid “purchasing tickets from unauthorized sellers or 3rd party sites” in a statement on Twitter. “By buying tickets through these non-authorized points of sale, buyers take on the risk that the validity of the tickets cannot be guaranteed, with no refunds possible.⁠”

‼️We would like to caution everyone against purchasing tickets from unauthorized sellers or 3rd party sites. By buying tickets through these non-authorized points of sale, buyers take on the risk that the validity of the tickets cannot be guaranteed, with no refunds possible.⁠ — Live Nation SG (@livenationsg) April 3, 2023

A second batch of tickets to Suga’s Singapore concerts via the Live Nation presale are on sale now at the Live Nation Singapore website. Meanwhile, general sale for the show will begin tomorrow (April 5) from 11am SGT onwards.

Advertisement

Suga will be performing in the Lion City on June 17 and 18, as part of his forthcoming ‘SUGA Agust D’ world tour. Aside from Singapore, the Asia Leg will also include shows in countries of Indonesia, Thailand, South Korea and Japan.