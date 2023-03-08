Scalpers are trying to sell tickets to BLACKPINK’s Taiwan concert for US$13,000

Tickets to BLACKPINK‘s upcoming Kaohsiung, Taiwan concerts are reportedly being resold by scalpers for nearly 45 times the retail price.

Tickets for the two BLACKPINK ‘Born Pink’ shows in the Taiwanese city of Kaohsiung sold out on the day of launch on November 10, according to Live Nation Taiwan’s official Twitter account, which also cautioned fans to avoid purchasing tickets from “third-party resellers”. However, that hasn’t stopped scalpers from trying to profit from the popular K-pop girl group’s upcoming tour.

The original retail prices of the tickets ranged from NT$2,300 (roughly US$75) to NT$8,800 (US$285), but scalpers are reportedly listing tickets for up to an eye-watering NT$400,000 (nearly $13,000) on Facebook, according Taiwanese news outlet Liberty News.

In response to the news, the Taiwanese Ministry of Culture has announced that it would take steps to curb and punish scalpers. “We already held several meetings to tackle this issue,” they reportedly said, per The Korea Times.

“We will amend the law so that the scalpers can be criminally punished,” the ministry added. “We will have a deliberation as soon as possible to protect the rights and interests of our public, and also continue to cooperate with the event organisers to prevent scalping in the future.”

However, it seems that the high prices aren’t limited to tickets either. According to The Korea Times, hotels in Kaohsiung have raised their prices around the concerts as well, with one establishments being criticised for raising its prices from NT5,660 to NT97,500.

In other BLACKPINK news, member Jisoo is set to become the final member of the group to make her solo debut. On March 6, she teased her upcoming solo release with a “Coming Soon” poster on Instagram, confirming a release date of March 31.