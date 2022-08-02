Scalpers are trying to sell tickets to Jackson Wang’s Singapore party for six times the price

Tickets to Jackson Wang‘s upcoming Singapore showcase are being sold by scalpers for six times the retail price.

Tickets to Wang’s Team WANG showcase at Singapore’s Marquee nightclub were sold out the day they were released following the party’s announcement on July 28, according to AsiaOne. Scalpers have since flocked to online marketplace Carousell to offer tickets to Wang’s concerts, some listed for up to six times the cost price.

Originally sold at S$60 for women, S$80 for men and S$200 for an expedited entry pass, the tickets listed on Carousell are priced anywhere from S$300 to S$500 each. There are also listings from fans willing to pay these cutthroat prices, as evidenced from several ‘Looking For’ listings on the website.

“Kindly looking for marquee singapore 8.6 ticket If anyone got the ticket for gentlemen x1 lady x1, open price sgd550 for both,” one fan posted on the website, while another offered S$800 for two men’s tickets and one for a lady, encouraging scalpers to privately message them.

Fans purchasing scalped tickets may run into issues at the door, however, as Marquee Singapore’s website explicitly forbids reselling of tickets, warning that “if a ticket is sold or used in breach of the above condition, the ticket may be cancelled without a refund and the bearer of the ticket may be refused entry.”

Marquee reiterated its policy in a social media post on July 29, reminding ticketholders that “tickets may not be resold or offered for resale” and “urg[ing] fans not to purchase tickets from unauthorised sellers”. The nightclub also said that limited tickets will be available at the door on the day of the showcase itself.

Wang’s showcase will be the nightclub’s first to be hosted by an international artist since it first opened its doors in 2019. The GOT7 member will be curating and hosting the event, which will be a TEAM WANG Records (Human Remix) showcase.

Wang has also been confirmed for this year’s We The Fest in Jakarta, Indonesia on September 23 to 25. Organisers have not confirmed which day of the festival Wang will be performing on, but the singer is also slated to appear at the newly announced Good Vibes Weekender Festival on September 24.

Jackson Wang’s Singapore showcase will be used to promote his upcoming album, ‘Magic Man’, which is scheduled to release on September 9.