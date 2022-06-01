Scott Hutchison’s family ask fans to share photos of his artwork for new book

Frightened Rabbit and late frontman Scott Hutchison’s family have asked fans to share photos of his artwork for a new book, which follows last year’s book The Work.

The band shared the special request on their social media pages, with a caption that reads: “As we were putting together our recent book The Work, a collection of Scott’s lyrics alongside snippets of his scribblings, it became clear that there was enough great material for a companion piece that could sit alongside it, celebrating the visual elements of Scott’s art.

“We’re working with @fabermusicpublishing to create a collection of Scott’s artwork spanning his whole life. So much of the art he made during his time in the band lives in the hands and hearts of other people, so we would like to put out this call to anyone who may have a drawing, a painting or any form of illustration of Scott’s, to send us a photo so we can make this collection as broad and as expansive as we can.

“Please email your photos to livingincolour@fabermusic.com along with your name and any details of when and where the illustration is from, by 4 July 2022. More details on the book to follow, but for now, thank you. Marion, Ron, Neil, Grant & the rest of FR #LivingInColour”

Hutchison, who died by suicide in 2018, was celebrated in The Work, a book which gathering the band’s complete lyrics (including B-sides and rarities) with handwritten excerpts by Scott, alongside his illustrations – many of which had never been seen before. The book was described by the surviving band members as “a tribute to Scott’s unbridled creativity”.

Speaking to NME last year, Hutchison’s brother and Frightened Rabbit drummer Grant explained how The Work invites people into the world of Scott’s imagination.

“A lot of people keep saying that this is his story or his journey. There are elements of that, but I see it as a physical space – a house or a building that you can go in different rooms at any point and see different stuff,” said Grant. “The physicality of it means that people have something tactile that you can be a part of.”

In November 2021, a memorial bench honouring Hutchison was unveiled in his hometown in Selkirk, Scotland.

Described by the band as a way for “family, friends and fans to find a moment of peace”, the bench is inscribed with a Frightened Rabbit lyric from 2008’s ‘Head Rolls Off’: “While I’m alive, I’ll make tiny changes to earth“.