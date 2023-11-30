Scott Kempner of The Dictators and The Del-Lords dies, aged 69

Scott Kempner, founding member of The Dictators and The Del-Lords, has died aged 69.

The death of the veteran punk musician comes following his diagnosis of early-onset dementia. He had been living in a nursing home in Connecticut at the time of his death.

Kempner, who also went by the alias ‘Top Ten’, was considered a pioneer of the punk rock genre and was most widely recognised as the founding member and longstanding rhythm guitarist of both The Dictators and The Del-Lords.

“Scott was one of the greats, the best buddy a boy could ever want. We bonded over rock ‘n’ roll and we laughed about everything,” said fellow Dictators bandmate Andy Shernoff in a tribute to Kempner (via Consequence). “We had a million inside jokes that nobody understood. I watched him grow from a guy running his SG guitar through his home stereo in his bedroom to playing Marshall amps cranked on stages around the world. His songs and music will speak for themselves. His glorious memory will remain with me forever and I will cherish it.”

A similar sentiment was shared by Eric Ambel (via 13th Floor), who worked with the musician as part of The Del-Lords line-up: “Scott used his Dictators experience as the heart of that band to inform the songwriting he did for the Del-Lords. His songs weren’t solo songs adapted by the band to play, they were written specifically for the Del-Lords and informed by our lives together and that’s just a part of what made Scott and his songs so unique.”

Doo-wop frontman Dion DiMucci also shared his fond memories of working with the musician as part of a band called Little Kings. “Scott Kempner was the quintessential rocker, a free abandoned guitar player, a superb arranger, a prolific songwriter, with the great sense of rhythm,” he wrote. “I had the adventure of a lifetime playing with him in our band Little Kings. But most of all he is a dear friend and brother whom I love and will truly miss. Eternal rest my friend.”

Find more tributes to the musician below.

Rest In Peace Scott Kempner. 💔 Scott aka Top Ten was a founding member of The Dictators and the Del-Lords, a proud New Yorker, devoted Yankees fan & former Amoebite. Scott was always ready to share a story, talk about music, make us laugh, and offer some wisdom. Rest easy, sir. pic.twitter.com/IcgQ6wa76Q — Amoeba Music (@amoebamusic) November 30, 2023

Scott Kempner of The Dictators and The Del-Lords passed away today at the age of 69 from early onset dementia. The Del-Lords were such an influential band for me. Just pure rock n roll.

RIP Top Ten. pic.twitter.com/QL5vlnSaAD — Michael Dempsey (@turfmichaeld) November 29, 2023

RIP Scott Kempner. Very sad. One of the true brothers and believers of our Rock religion. Made essential contributions to Rock history through the Dictators and Del-Lords and other bands. And a good friend who contributes generously and with great insight in an upcoming project. — 🕉🇺🇦🟦Stevie Van Zandt☮️💙 (@StevieVanZandt) November 30, 2023

Rest in Peace, Scott Kempner (center). He was a great guitarist and songwriter, an icon of cool, and a rock and roll lifer. pic.twitter.com/RSq79SMTVR — Joe Bonomo (@BonomoJoe) November 29, 2023

Scott Kempner 💔 pic.twitter.com/yAQgwUBgjA — Kofi Fosu Forson (@ParaMetaThinker) November 30, 2023

Kempner co-founded proto-punk band The Dictators back in 1972, and the band became considered one of the pioneers of the New York City punk scene with their 1975 debut album ‘The Dictators Go Girl Crazy!’ – a year before Ramones took charge of the genre with their self-titled breakthrough.

The rhythm guitarist stuck with the band for all four of their albums – including 1977 seminal album Manifest Destiny, 1978’s Bloodbrothers and 2001’s D.F.F.D. – and played with them up until 2021. He was later forced to leave the line-up due to health struggles.

He also formed urban roots rock and Americana band The Del-Lords back in 1982, following the initial split of The Dictators. Other projects he worked with during his long career included playing as part of The Brandos and the aforementioned band, Little Kings.

No details of a services have been shared, but some reports state that there will be a memorial in his honour at a later date.