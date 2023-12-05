Screaming Females announce split: “We tried to build our own community”

Screaming Females have called it a day after 18 years as a band.

The band broke the news in an extended statement posted to their social media accounts, but didn’t go into any particular detail about the circumstances that caused the band to break up.

“After 18 years we have decided that Screaming Females is coming to an end. A lot changed around us over those 18 years but at our core we operated pretty much the same throughout. We funded and made the records we wanted to make.

“We did our own art. We printed a lot of our own merch. We managed ourselves. Probably most importantly we loaded up our van with our gear and traveled around the world to play shows wherever you would have us. We tried to build and celebrate community the best we could.

“There are too many people to thank and too many things that should be said but right now we have some leftover merch that we would love to get out of Mike’s basement! Order something for you, your friends, your family, your pets!”

The New Jersey band cut their teeth in their local basement scene, in which concerts took place in bands’ or fans’ basements to get around the age restrictions in venues that would often prevent under 21s coming to gigs.

Screaming Females self-released their first two albums, 2006’s ‘Baby Teeth’ and 2007’s ‘What If Someone Is Watching Their TV’ before signing with Don Giovanni Records, who later re-issued those records.

They went on to release six more albums, the most recent of which, ‘Desire Pathway’, came out earlier this year.