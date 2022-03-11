Seachains embraces his life decisions on new single, ‘NĂM TRĂM LẺ MỘT NGÀN ĐỒNG’

Vietnamese rapper Seachains has released is latest single, ‘NĂM TRĂM LẺ MỘT NGÀN ĐỒNG’.

The track was uploaded onto streaming platforms today (March 11), while its accompanying music video was released on Thursday night (March 10).

The fresh cut – which takes a more subdued approach to his recent exploration of pop-rock – sees the rapper speak of his life decisions, as Seachains recognises that they led him to where he is now. “You should be proud of your life and mistakes / I love my life, life, life, life, life,” he sings on the track’s catchy chorus.

Watch the music for ‘NĂM TRĂM LẺ MỘT NGÀN ĐỒNG’ below.

The accompanying music video sees Seachains and his backing band rocking out to the track in a room adorned with orange and white checkered designs.

The track also marks the final song to be released from the rapper’s new EP, ‘CHUYỀN’, which is available now. The EP includes ‘Cho Anh Cho Em’ – first released in late February – ‘CHÓ’ and ‘MẮT KIẾNG ĐEN’.

Seachains – who signed with Def Jam Vietnam in September 2020 – also appeared in Malaysian R&B duo FML’s trilingual track released in early January, ‘Call You Mine’, along with fellow Vietnamese artist Nhật Hoàng. It features lyrics in English, Malay and Vietnamese, written together by the four musicians.