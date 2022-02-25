Seachains enlists Summer Vee for anthemic pop-punk single, ‘Cho Anh Cho Em’

Vietnamese rapper Seachains has tapped singer Summer Vee for his latest track, ‘Cho Anh Cho Em’ (For You For Me).

The track was released on Thursday (February 24) on all major streaming platforms, alongside its music video in which the rapper and Vee perform the pop-rock anthem with a backing band.

Inspired by the love story of his friends DJ C’Six and Quynh Binh, the song follows the theme of maintaining a strong relationship and overcoming hardships together, per HipHopDX.

Over the course of the track, Seachains and Vee pledge their love through the lyrics: “Baby, I will die for you / I love you like the way I do / I love you to the moon and back, moon and back to you / Baby I will die for you, I will live for you”.

Watch the music video below.

‘Cho Anh Cho Em’ is the third track off the musician’s upcoming new EP ‘CHUYỀN’, which is expected to be released later this year. His first two singles of the year, ‘CHÓ’ and ‘MẮT KIẾNG ĐEN’, will also feature on the upcoming EP.

The Def Jam Vietnam rapper also appeared in Malaysian R&B duo FML’s trilingual track released in early January, ‘Call You Mine’, along with fellow Vietnamese artist Nhật Hoàng. It features lyrics in English, Malay and Vietnamese, written together by the four musicians.