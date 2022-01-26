Seachains shares energetic music video for new pop-punk single, ‘CHÓ’

Vietnamese rapper Seachains has shared a new music video for his latest single, ‘CHÓ’.

‘CHÓ’ features Seachains singing over a pop punk beat, complete with catchy guitar riffs and drums. Towards the end of the track, he switches things up as the instrumentals slowly morph into a trap beat with tight hi-hats, snares and ad libs.

The track – and its accompanying music video – was released on Tuesday (January 25) via Def Jam Vietnam. The music video sees Seachains and a backing band jamming along to the track in a garage, surrounded by oil drums set on fire.

Advertisement

Watch the music video for ‘CHÓ’ below.

‘CHÓ’ marks Seachains’ first solo track of the year. Earlier this month, he collaborated with Malaysian R&B duo FML and fellow Def Jam Vietnam signee Nhật Hoàng on ‘Call You Mine’.

Since signing with Def Jam Vietnam in September 2020, Seachains has released two singles, ‘Uncover Song’ in late November 2020 and ‘Gu’ in late May 2021.

Seachains has also collaborated on several tracks, including ‘Dâm Tac’ with Antoneus Maximus and Young Uno in March 2021, and ‘Tet La Day Chu Dau’ with Orange in late December.