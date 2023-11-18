Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs and singer Cassie settle abuse lawsuit days after filing

Sean “Diddy” Combs and Cassie have settled their abuse lawsuit one day after it was formally filed.

Combs was been accused of rape and physical abuse by Cassie in a new lawsuit filed earlier this week (November 16).

Cassie – real name Cassandra Ventura – filed the lawsuit in federal court on Thursday (November 16), according to a report from the New York Times.

Ventura said in a statement: “After years in silence and darkness, I am finally ready to tell my story, and to speak up on behalf of myself and for the benefit of other women who face violence and abuse in their relationships.” Ventura and Combs were in a romantic relationship between 2007 (when she was 21 years old) and 2018.

Ben Brafman, a lawyer for Combs, shared a statement denying all allegations on behalf of the rapper soon after the filing.

It read: “Mr. Combs vehemently denies these offensive and outrageous allegations. For the past six months, Mr. Combs has been subjected to Ms. Ventura’s persistent demand of $30 million, under the threat of writing a damaging book about their relationship, which was unequivocally rejected as blatant blackmail. Despite withdrawing her initial threat, Ms. Ventura has now resorted to filing a lawsuit riddled with baseless and outrageous lies, aiming to tarnish Mr. Combs’s reputation and seeking a payday.”

Now, it’s been revealed that both have settled their lawsuit to their “mutual satisfaction” in a release sent by attorney Douglas Wigdor, who represented Ventura.

In his statement, Wigdor said: “I am very proud of Ms Ventura for having the strength to go public with her lawsuit. She ought to be commended for doing so.”

In a statement reported by NBC News on Friday, Cassie said: “I have decided to resolve this matter amicably on terms that I have some level of control. I want to thank my family, fans and lawyers for their unwavering support.”

In a separate statement, Combs added: “We have decided to resolve this matter amicably. I wish Cassie and her family all the best,” before adding, “Love.”

For help, advice or more information regarding sexual harassment, assault and rape in the UK, visit the Rape Crisis charity website. In the US, visit RAINN.