Search add second Konsert Endemik show due to popular demand

Malaysian rockers Search have announced an additional date for their Konsert Endemik showcase, which will now be held on June 4 and 5 at the Zepp Kuala Lumpur concert hall.

The Konsert Endemik showcase, which was originally set to be held on June 4, has been met with enthusiasm by Search fans, according to organisers LOL Entertainment, with only Platinum, Gold, Silver and Rock Zone category tickets still available and selling out fast. As such, LOL Entertainment and Search have decided to add another date to the showcase for June 5, the day after.

Amy Search, Nasir Search, Hillary Ang and Man Kidal first announced Konsert Endemik on April 25, billing it as a reunion concert that Amy proclaimed would be their “best concert yet”.

A week after Konsert Endemik, another iteration of Search will take the stage at the rooftop of Campbell Complex in Dang Wangi on June 11. This band, also called Search, comprise guitarists and brothers Nordin and Kid Taib, longtime Search bassist Yan, drummer Minn, and newly recruited Indonesian vocalist Denden Gonjales.

ROCKIN' ON ROOFTOP SEARCH LIVE IN CONCERT, CAMPBELL COMPLEX ROOFTOP | 11 JUNE 2022 | 9PMDapat kan tiket konsert di… Posted by Search Band on Thursday, April 28, 2022

The existence of two iterations of Search arises from a 2020 dispute that saw Amy leaving the band over what he claimed was a lack of professionalism. Nordin Taib would later tell Harian Metro in May 2021 that he had tried to reunite the 2020 line-up of Search – composed of Amy, Nordin, Shah Nizam Abdul Halim and Man Keedal – in vain.

“This is a problem Search have been dealing with for a long time now that no one knows about,” Nordin said, adding, “One huge problem is that Search don’t have a manager and that’s why things have ended up this way.”

“I don’t want to do concerts without Amy,” Nordin said at the time. “Amy is a king and he’s at a level few can challenge.”

Fans have been tickled by the emergence of two different Search bands – both playing concerts in June. One Twitter user quipped, “Now this is a true multiverse. But I’ve seen Amy’s latest version of Search before and it was just ok.” Fans have even been debating which is the better Search in the comments of Amy Search’s Instagram account.

Nordin’s Search announced the addition of Gonjales in January after discovering the vocalist on YouTube. Regularly garnering hundreds of thousands of views with his cover videos, Gonjales went viral with an appearance on the talent show Voice of Bulgaria in October 2021, where he covered Steelheart’s ‘She’s Gone’.

Search are one of Malaysia’s most prominent rock bands, having released 11 studio albums starting with their debut ‘Cinta Buatan Malaysia’ (‘Malaysian Made Love’) in 1985. The band are widely known for their 1989 single ‘Isabella’, as well as other 1987 hits such as ‘Gadisku’ (‘My Girl’), ‘Fantasia Bulan Madu’ (‘Honeymoon Fantasia’), and more.