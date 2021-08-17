Second part of Billie Eilish’s chat with Steve Carell to feature on ‘The Office Deep Dive’ podcast

The second part of Billie Eilish‘s conversation with Steve Carell as part of a podcast devoted to The Office is set to air later today (August 17).
Eilish, a self-confessed super fan of the NBC sitcom, sat down with Carell and his co-star Brian Baumgartner last year for iHeartRadio’s ‘An Oral History Of The Office’.
Now, it’s been confirmed that the second offering on ‘The Office Deep Dive With Brian Baumgartner’ sees Eilish in conversation once more with Baumgartner – who played Kevin Malone on the beloved show – as well as Carell, who fronted the series as Michael Scott.
In the new episode, Eilish discussed her decision to sample dialogue from The Office on first album track ‘My Strange Addiction’.
Baumgartner asked Eilish: “Why did you decide – like, is it your strange addiction? Is The Office your strange addiction?”
She replied: “Definitely my strange addiction. That’s why I have to use that song.”
It was previously revealed that the cast of the show personally cleared a sample of the show used in Eilish’s track.
The musician’s love of The Office has long been known. Last year actor Rainn Wilson, who played Dwight Schrute, challenged her to a quiz about the show.
Meanwhile, Eilish recently confirmed the likes of Jessie Reyez, Arlo Parks and Jungle will support her on her 2022 UK tour.
In a five-star review of the new album, NME’s El Hunt said: “Though it’s unlikely that her place among their ranks was ever in doubt anyway, ‘Happier Than Ever’ fully establishes Billie Eilish as one of her generation’s most significant pop artists – and, better still, does so without repeating a single trick from the debut that turned her life upside down.”