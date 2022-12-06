Second Tanawin show featuring Acel Bisa, Aia de Leon, Barbie Almalbis and more announced

Acel Bisa, Aia de Leon, Barbie Almalbis, Hannah Romawac, Kitchie Nadal and Lougee Basabas have announced the second edition of their Tanawin collaborative show.

Set to be held on December 14 at 123 Block in Mandala Park, Mandaluyong City, the Filipino rock veterans chose the outdoor venue known for standing crowds to contrast their first performance at the state-of-the-art The Theatre At Solaire on November 26. Dubbed Tanawin: A Thanksgiving and Listening Party, the second edition will see the acts preview new material and announce special projects they expect to launch in 2023.

Regular and VIP tickets are available at PHP 1,300 and PHP 2,200 VIP respectively via the Tanawin website. Limited quantities are available.

Acel Bisa, a former vocalist of Moonstar88, is perhaps best known for her English version of the theme song of 2006 Korean drama Spring Waltz, ‘One Love’, as a solo artist. She most recently released the single ‘If Only You Knew’ earlier this year on September 22, her second release of 2022 following the April single ‘Buhagin’.

Aia de Leon, the former founding vocalist of Imago, left the band in 2013. She re-emerged as a solo artist in 2017 with the single ‘Sa’yo’, and has since appeared on two other tracks: ‘No Means Yes’ by AiS NiCAUTION also featuring Ron Thug in 2018, and ‘Dambana’ by Filipino rockers Silent Sanctuary in 2019.

Barbie Almalbis, lead singer of the bands Hungry Young Poets and Barbie’s Cradle, launched her solo career in 2005 with her self-titled compilation album ‘Barbie: The Singles’. She has gone on to release three studio albums as a solo artist, the most recent of which, ‘My New Heart’, was released in 2014.