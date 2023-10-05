See Bernhoft’s video for ‘Let It Go’ and track-by-track for ‘Avenue Of Loveless Hearts’

The Grammy-nominated Bernhoft has marked the release of his eighth album ‘Avenue Of Loveless Hearts’ by sharing a track-by-track of the record along with a live video of ‘Let It Go’. See both first on NME below.

Jarle Bernhoft, who previously went viral for the single ‘C’Mon Talk’ in 2014 before he went on to become the first non-American to be nominated for a Grammy for Best R&B Album for his album ‘Islander’, returns today with his new record ‘Avenue Of Lost Hearts’.

The Norwegian artist, formerly of Explicit Lyrics and Span, has described his new record as “an album written by a critically emotional guy” – collecting his experiences from his career through to the death of his close friend and manager which pushed him to take a break from music.

Advertisement

“These songs are written in a city where the streets can feel cold, cynical and loveless, but that also distills what you carry inside,” said Bernhoft.

Of new single ‘Let It Go’, he described it as “a pretty good, if not perfect, song about letting perfect be the enemy of good.”

He added: “We need to be good to ourselves, to each other, and this tune is all about that. I pat my own back at least.”

See Bernhoft’s track-by-track to ‘Avenue Of Loveless Hearts’:

‘No Place Like Home’

“I have a sailor’s heart. I yearn to get on the road when I’m home, but even more so I yearn home when I’m out. And any street can feel loveless when my family ain’t there.”

‘Carry You’

“This is my co-dependency tune. My spine intertwines with others’. I lean into people and I welcome leaners. We move through the world together, whether we embrace it or not.”

‘I Feel A Change Coming’

Advertisement

“When things look bleak, there is a lift ahead. And this chorus just might be the thing we need.”

‘Feel It The Same’

“Ever had that shaky desperate feeling after meeting someone you know will knock you out of your orbit? This song tells that story. And how new orbits are both inevitable and gorgeous.”

‘Sleep Safe Tonight’

“My youngest son ẃas ridden by nightmares for almost a year. It messed with my mind, but also made me write a lullaby.”

‘Scuse Me While I Disregard What You’re Saying’

“To Me this is my protest song. Haters gonna hate, narrow minded people will tell you what to do. Theyc an just go ahead and do that, and have absolutely no effect on what you do.”

‘I Got A Feeling’

“That first encounter. The sizzle. The rush of blood. The beat you can’t sit still to.”

‘Let It Go’

“One strives for perfection. One tries to improve, but ends up merely changing, chasing one’s own tail. This is me telling myself to take a breath, and moving the idea of perfect out of good’s way.”

‘Love Not War’

“My hippie sentiments are coming out in this one. I’m also learning tofight with love. I am getting there, but I’m not good enough. Yet.”

‘Ode To Collins’

“Many an ode has been written in Neil Armstrong’s honour. I am myself guilty in bigging up Buzz Aldrin, the second human being to set foot on the lunar surface. Very few even know the name Michael Collins, the third guy, the one that circled the moon while the others moonwalked. The ultimate close-but-no-cigar, and I celebrate the nearly connecting encounters.”

‘Avenue Of Loveless Hearts’ by Bernhoft is out now.