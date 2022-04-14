See Daft Punk’s original storyboards of the ‘Around The World’ music video

Daft Punk have released a short video detailing the original storyboards of their ‘Around The World’ music video.

The video, which was uploaded onto the now-inactive French electronic duo’s YouTube channel on Thursday (April 14), shows the official storyboards from the 1997 music video, including the layout of the video’s iconic stage design, and the placement and movement of its dancers.

Watch the storyboard video below.

This marks the first time that the ‘Around The World’ storyboards have been made available to a wide audience for free as it was previously only viewable via the duo’s 1997 DVD, D.A.F.T.

Directed by Michel Gondry, the ‘Around The World’ music video features several groups of costumed dancers making their way across a stage set, each bringing a different vibe to Daft Punk’s track. Revisit it below:

‘Around The World’ featured on the duo’s debut album, ‘Homework’. The album received a special 25th anniversary reissue in February featuring new remixes, nine of which were previously unavailable on streaming services.

Daft Punk confirmed their breakup in February 2021. In their 28 years together, the duo of Guy-Manuel de Homem-Christo and Thomas Bangalter released a total four studio albums: ‘Homework’, 2001’s ‘Discovery’, 2005’s ‘Human After All’ and 2013’s ‘Random Access Memories’.

In September, author Gabriel Szatan announced a book titled After Daft, about the impact and legacy of Daft Punk, which will be published in 2023.