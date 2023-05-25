aespa, Taeyang and more announced for SEEN Festival in Vietnam

The upcoming SEEN Festival in Vietnam has announced its line-up of K-pop stars for this year’s event.

The SEEN Festival is being described as “A unique grandiose event in Vietnam with famous stars from [Korea]… for the hottest performances” by organisers. The event will be held at the Hoiana Resort and Golf in Hội An, Vietnam on June 17 and 18.

The first day of SEEN Festival on June 17 will feature a four-artist line-up, including Big Bang‘s Taeyang, soloist BoA, former UP10TION and X1 member Kim Woo-seok and South Korean DJ Raiden.

Meanwhile, the day two of SEEN Festival on June 18 will feature a larger five-artist line-up. It will see performances by K-pop girl group aespa, Girls’ Generation‘s Hyoyeon, co-ed group KARD and MONSTA X‘s Kihyun. Notably, it’ll also include the festival’s also non-Korean act, Thai boyband Trinity.

SEEN Festival will feature four ticket classes – C, B, A and VIP – with a 24,000 tickets up for grabs. Prices and sale information has yet to be revealed. Keep your eyes on this page for the latest.

The upcoming Vietnam event will be the second SEEN Festival of 2023, following one in the Malaysian capital of Kuala Lumpur in January. That one featured performances by ALICE, KARD, NCT Dream and WayV.

In other touring news, THE BOYZ recently announced the dates for the Asia leg of their upcoming 2023 ‘Zeneration’ world tour. The boyband will perform in the Philippines, Singapore, Indonesia, Bangkok and more.