Sekumpulan Orang Gila and Drama Band show off their non-musical talents in ‘Ular’ music video

Sekumpulan Orang Gila (SOG) and Drama Band have released the music video for their new collaborative single ‘Ular’.

The music video, which was released on October 10, sees members of the two bands taking turns to show off their non-musical skills at a talent show in a light-hearted departure from the track’s deep lyrical content, with Drama Band’s Aepul Rosa singing, “Mengejarkan hidup sempurna / Mengikutkan bentuk mereka cipta / Sampai sudah tak terjumpa apa yang dikejar / Tak bahagia ditelan usia”: “Chasing a perfect life / According to the shape they created / Till you can’t find what you chased after / In misery consumed by age”.

Watch the music video for SOG and Drama Band’s ‘Ular’ below.

SOG previously released the festive Hari Raya single ‘Seikhlas Hati’ featuring their ‘Pelukan Angkasa’ collaborator Shila Amzah on April 18. The single premiered on national television station TV3 following ‘Pelukan Angkasa’ clinching the top prize at the Anugerah Juara Lagu awards, and was praised for creative instrumentation and for the unconventional move of incorporating screamed vocals into a Hari Raya song.

SOG released their fourth and most recent album ‘Second Voyage’ in 2021. The post-hardcore outfit first shot to prominence in 2012 following the release of their single ‘Sumpah Pendekar’, which featured lyrics written by the iconic rocker M.Nasir, with an acoustic version of the track later making its way onto their 2015 sophomore album ‘Bahtera’.

Drama Band last released the single ‘Jika Tiada Esok’ in February last year. The Kuala Lumpur-based rock band’s singer Aepul Roza recently appeared on Malaysian alt-pop band Margosa comeback single ‘Cinta Pasti Bersatu’ earlier this year in April in tangential collaboration with SOG as the track was composed by SOG frontman Raja Nazrin Shah.

The group’s debut single came in the form of 2011’s ‘Babak Pertama’, from the soundtrack of the Malaysian movie ‘Juvana’. They would go on to sporadically release a handful singles over the decade that followed, including their tracks ‘Biarkanlah’, ‘Jiwa’ and ‘Mencintai Kamu’. 2019 saw the band begin to release material more regularly, starting with the single ‘Drama‘.