Sekumpulan Orang Gila and Nidji’s The Fest X City Concert showcase postponed to December

An upcoming showcase featuring Malaysian post-hardcore band Sekumpulan Orang Gila and Indonesian rockers Nidji has been postponed until December.

The Fest X City Concert showcase featuring Sekumpulan Orang Gila and Nidji was due to be held on August 31 at the Sabah International Convention Centre in Kota Kinabalu, Sabah, but has now been postponed to the week of December 24.

In a statement from the organisers shared by Sekumpulan Orang Gila, organisers Fest Organizer Solution did not disclose the reason for the concert’s postponement but promised more information and refund details will released.

PENGUMUMAN PENTING Atas beberapa faktor yang tak dapat dielakkan, konsert SOG x NIDJI terpaksa ditangguhkan ke tarikh yang baru AKAN TETAPI KAMI TETAP AKAN TURUN DAN PERFORM DI KOTA KINABALU PADA 31 OGOS INI. KALI INI KITA RADU TATAP RADU! JUMPA KORANG DI SABAH RABU INI! pic.twitter.com/jbWoXay2hY — Sekumpulan Orang Gila (New Album OUT NOW!) (@weareSOG) August 24, 2022

Sekumpulan Orang Gila have promised that they will be heading to Sabah on August 31 to perform despite the postponement. The band are currently looking to arrange a replacement gig for fans in the state, and will release more details soon.

Sekumpulan Orang Gila recently reunited with singer-songwriter Shila Amzah for a heavy Hari Raya song titled ‘Seikhlas Hati’ following their collaborative single ‘Pelukan Angkasa’ winning the top prize at the Anugerah Juara Lagu awards. ‘Seikhlas Hati’ was released ahead of the festive season on April 20 through national broadcaster TV3, which led to some complaints that the song’s release was a sign of moral collapse in Malaysia’s mainstream media industry.

SOG released their fourth and most recent album ‘Second Voyage’ in 2021. The post-hardcore outfit first shot to prominence in 2012 following the release of their single ‘Sumpah Pendekar’, which featured lyrics written by the iconic rocker M.Nasir. An acoustic version of the song was included in their 2015 sophomore album ‘Bahtera’.

Nidji bassist Andro Regantoro recently launched the first single from his new band KAV Project back in June. The single, an emotional ballad titled ‘Setengah Mati’, was self-produced, mixed and mastered by Regantoro and singer Kavenda the help of filmmaker and producer Jami.

Nidji’s last release came in the form of their 2020 single ‘Abu-Abu’ following a string of singles that represented that band’s first material since the departure of founding vocalist Giring Ganesha in 2017.