Sekumpulan Orang Gila drummer launches new single with pop-punk project Pink Cloud Summer

Sekumpulan Orang Gila drummer Raja Nazmin Shah has released a new single titled ‘Libra Szn’ with his pop-punk project Pink Cloud Summer.

The upbeat Bahasa Malaysia track clearly points an early ’00s approach to the genre, with Nazmin taking stage front and centre as the band’s guitarist and vocalist. The band have also released a music video along with the single, which sees the members dressed in stereotypical outfits from the early ’00s, performing in a white studio and enjoying pizza together.

Watch the music video for ‘Libra Szn’ below.

Pink Cloud Summer first made their debut in 2020 with the single ‘Layar’. They would follow it up in 2021 with the single ‘L.D.R. (Lebih Dari Realiti)’ before eventually stepping out and playing their first gigs as a group last year. The band are made up of members from several prominent post-hardcore and metal groups, including Nazmin himself and Izmal Che Ahmad of Transitions.

Sekumpulan Orang Gila, or SOG, have enjoyed a successful 2022, with their track ‘Pelukan Angkasa’ with Shila Amzah clinching the top prize at the Anugerah Juara Lagu (AGL) awards. They also released two collaborative singles last year – ‘Ular’ with Drama Band and ‘Seikhlas Hati’ with Shila Amzah.

The group also recently released a reworked version of their 2012 single ‘Sumpah Pendekar’ featuring Tam of veteran rock group Spider. The latest rendition has been dubbed the “full version” of the track by Nazmin, with Tam Spider moving from his role as the producer of the single’s first release to taking a spot on the track himself.

The track also features lyrics written by fellow AJL alumnus Dato’ M. Nasir.