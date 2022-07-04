Selangor’s Atas Angin releases full line-up for August festival, including Spooky Wet Dreams, OAG and Da Vagabonds

The full line-up for Malaysia’s Independent Festival Atas Angin has been revealed, featuring a total of 30 artists.
New additions to Atas Angin’s August festival include indie rock sextet Spooky Wet Dreams, long-time rock veterans OAG, and Da Vagabonds – which feature Hujan’s Noh Salleh and Bittersweet’s Herri Hamid.
HERE IT IS! OUR FINAL LINEUP FOR INDEPENDENT FESTIVAL ATAS ANGIN!! WHAT MORE COULD YOU ASK FOR?!
GET READY TO RIOT!
6.8.2022
30 PERFOMERS!
2 STAGE!
1 DAY!
6.8.2022

30 PERFOMERS!

2 STAGE!

1 DAY!
— Atas Angin (@_atasangin) July 2, 2022
The festival was first announced last month, with an initial line-up that included Kelantanese punk trio No Good and post-hardcore band Sekumpulan Orang Gila. Other acts that were in the first wave of performers included ska outfit Gerhana Ska Cinta, indie rockers Iqbal M., and hardcore four-piece Restraint.
Independent Festival Atas Angin will take place on at Bandar Gamuda Cove in Banting, Selangor on August 6 from 9am till late. Tickets are available from RM135 onwards – get yours here.
All attendees will be required to show proof of vaccination, and be responsible for providing a COVID-19 self-test upon entry. The event will not provide test kits.
Spooky Wet Dreams most recently dropped their second album, ‘Dewa Kotaraya’, earlier in May. The 13-track effort follows their 2018 debut, ‘Koleksi Dendangan Untuk Masa Hadapan’.
The full line-up for Independent Festival Atas Angin is as follows:
Da Vagabonds
Salammusik
No Good
Modread
OAG
Patriots
Langkasuka
Plague of Happiness
Spooky Wet Dreams
Loko
Gerhana Skacinta
Sekumpulan Orang Gila
Orkes A Hizadin
Couple
Jemson
Margasatwa
Restraint
Thy Regiment
Hacktick!
Kapow!
Eat Shit and Die
Grey Sky Morning
Johny Comes Lately
Afiq Azren (afterparty)
Jemput Dengar (afterparty)