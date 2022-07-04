NewsMusic News

Selangor’s Atas Angin releases full line-up for August festival, including Spooky Wet Dreams, OAG and Da Vagabonds

A total of 30 acts will play the Selangor festival, including previous additions No Good and Sekumpulan Orang Gila

By JX Soo
Spooky Wet Dreams, OAG. Credit: Yung Meraki (Kekabumi) / OAG official Instagram

The full line-up for Malaysia’s Independent Festival Atas Angin has been revealed, featuring a total of 30 artists.

New additions to Atas Angin’s August festival include indie rock sextet Spooky Wet Dreams, long-time rock veterans OAG, and Da Vagabonds – which feature Hujan’s Noh Salleh and Bittersweet’s Herri Hamid.

The festival was first announced last month, with an initial line-up that included Kelantanese punk trio No Good and post-hardcore band Sekumpulan Orang Gila. Other acts that were in the first wave of performers included ska outfit Gerhana Ska Cinta, indie rockers Iqbal M., and hardcore four-piece Restraint.

Independent Festival Atas Angin will take place on at Bandar Gamuda Cove in Banting, Selangor on August 6 from 9am till late. Tickets are available from RM135 onwards – get yours here.

All attendees will be required to show proof of vaccination, and be responsible for providing a COVID-19 self-test upon entry. The event will not provide test kits.

Spooky Wet Dreams most recently dropped their second album, ‘Dewa Kotaraya’, earlier in May. The 13-track effort follows their 2018 debut, ‘Koleksi Dendangan Untuk Masa Hadapan’.

The full line-up for Independent Festival Atas Angin is as follows:

Da Vagabonds
Salammusik
No Good
Modread
OAG
Patriots
Langkasuka
Plague of Happiness
Spooky Wet Dreams
Loko
Gerhana Skacinta
Sekumpulan Orang Gila
Orkes A Hizadin
Couple
Jemson
Margasatwa
Restraint
Thy Regiment
Hacktick!
Kapow!
Eat Shit and Die
Grey Sky Morning
Johny Comes Lately
Afiq Azren (afterparty)
Jemput Dengar (afterparty)

