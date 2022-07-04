Selangor’s Atas Angin releases full line-up for August festival, including Spooky Wet Dreams, OAG and Da Vagabonds

The full line-up for Malaysia’s Independent Festival Atas Angin has been revealed, featuring a total of 30 artists.

New additions to Atas Angin’s August festival include indie rock sextet Spooky Wet Dreams, long-time rock veterans OAG, and Da Vagabonds – which feature Hujan’s Noh Salleh and Bittersweet’s Herri Hamid.

HERE IT IS! OUR FINAL LINEUP FOR INDEPENDENT FESTIVAL ATAS ANGIN!! WHAT MORE COULD YOU ASK FOR?! GET READY TO RIOT! 6.8.2022

30 PERFOMERS!

2 STAGE!

1 DAY! Grab yours today at https://t.co/SZoomQybQJ or hit the link in our bio! pic.twitter.com/wVpPm7JoUb — Atas Angin (@_atasangin) July 2, 2022

The festival was first announced last month, with an initial line-up that included Kelantanese punk trio No Good and post-hardcore band Sekumpulan Orang Gila. Other acts that were in the first wave of performers included ska outfit Gerhana Ska Cinta, indie rockers Iqbal M., and hardcore four-piece Restraint.

Independent Festival Atas Angin will take place on at Bandar Gamuda Cove in Banting, Selangor on August 6 from 9am till late. Tickets are available from RM135 onwards – get yours here.

All attendees will be required to show proof of vaccination, and be responsible for providing a COVID-19 self-test upon entry. The event will not provide test kits.

Spooky Wet Dreams most recently dropped their second album, ‘Dewa Kotaraya’, earlier in May. The 13-track effort follows their 2018 debut, ‘Koleksi Dendangan Untuk Masa Hadapan’.

The full line-up for Independent Festival Atas Angin is as follows:

Da Vagabonds

Salammusik

No Good

Modread

OAG

Patriots

Langkasuka

Plague of Happiness

Spooky Wet Dreams

Loko

Gerhana Skacinta

Sekumpulan Orang Gila

Orkes A Hizadin

Couple

Jemson

Margasatwa

Restraint

Thy Regiment

Hacktick!

Kapow!

Eat Shit and Die

Grey Sky Morning

Johny Comes Lately

Afiq Azren (afterparty)

Jemput Dengar (afterparty)

