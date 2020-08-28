BLACKPINK and Selena Gomez release new single, ‘Ice Cream’

BLACKPINK and Selena Gomez have finally released their highly anticipated collaboration, ‘Ice Cream’.

Earlier this week they had teased the video, which is just as candy-coated and lacquered in pink as you’d expect from a song that is packed with as much sweetness as it is with attitude. Watch it below.

Both Gomez and BLACKPINK sent their fans into a frenzy earlier this month when they announced that would be joining forces on a song.

“So SO excited to announce @ygofficialblink and I have a new song coming out August 28th!” Gomez wrote on social media at the time.

Gomez seems to be the mystery collaboration that the group teased earlier this month, along with the announcement of their highly anticipated debut album.

The album, which is due out this October, follows the band’s 2019 EP ‘Kill This Love’ and will also feature recently released lead single ‘How You Like That’.

The video for ‘How You Like That’ broke numerous records, including most-viewed YouTube clip in 24 hours, most-viewed music video on the platform in 24 hours, and the most-viewed music video by a K-pop act in 24 hours. Now, the video has over 412million views.

This is also be the group’s second collaboration with a major American popstar in 2020, following their link up with Lady Gaga for her ‘Chromatica’ track, ‘Sour Candy’.

As for Gomez, ‘Ice Cream’ is her first since she collaborated with Trevor Daniel earlier this year for ‘Fast Life’. At the beginning of 2020, Gomez released her third studio album ‘Rare’.

“‘Rare’ is a beautifully confident return from one of pop’s most underrated stars,” NME said of the album in a review, “and a quietly defiant wrestling back of the narrative surrounding her.”