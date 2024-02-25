Selena Gomez competes against super fan in ‘Who Knows Selena Gomez’ game

Selena Gomez has taken part in a game of ‘Who Knows Selena Gomez’ against a super fan – and lost.

The singer was appearing on an episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live on Friday (February 23), when she went up against a fan named Ashley to answer a series of questions about her life and work.

Questions included Gomez’ total number of Instagram followers, her favourite snacks and her first on-screen kiss, with Ashley ultimately winning the contest, leading Gomez to exclaim, “I don’t know anything about myself!”

The singer released her new single ‘Love On’ this week, her first new music since last summer’s single ‘Single Soon’, with an album expected imminently.

Earlier this year, it was revealed that Gomez would be reprising her role in the Disney sitcom Wizards of Waverly Place when it returns for a sequel series.

On top of that, it has been reported that she is set to portray veteran musician Linda Ronstadt in an upcoming biopic, with David O. Russell (Silver Linings Playbook, American Hustle) potentially being touted as the director.

These projects come at a time when Gomez has spoken publicly about considering quitting music in order to return to acting full-time. She explained: “I started having a lot of fun with music and then touring was really fun. But I was doing my TV show at the same time [Wizards Of Waverly Place] and I just found it really fun so I just kept going but the older I get, the more…I would like to find something to just settle on”.

“I wanted to be an actress, I never really intended on being a singer full-time but apparently that hobby turned into something else,” Gomez said. “I don’t think I’m the best singer but I do know how to tell stories and I love being able to make songs.”