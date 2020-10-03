Selena Gomez has released the demo version of ‘Lose You To Love Me’

Selena Gomez has released a demo version of her song ‘Lose You to Love Me’, the runaway ballad that appeared on her latest album, ‘Rare’.

The demo is previously unreleased, and makes its way into the Gomez catalogue almost a year to the day that the original single was released.

Gomez wrote ‘Lose You To Love Me’ with frequent collaborators Justin Tranter and Julia Michaels, bringing on board Finneas – Billie Eilish’s brother and collaborator – for production duties.

The demo version of the number is a further stripped-back styling of the already sparse single, promoting Gomez’ emotive lyrics over weighted piano.

Listen to the ‘Lose You to Love Me’ demo below:

Upon the release of ‘Rare’ back in January, NME gave the album a three star review, calling the effort “that most powerful and liberating of things – the sound of a woman becoming comfortable both on her own and in her own company”.

“This new chapter feels like Gomez is trying to begin her emancipation… she addresses break-ups and breakdowns in this new batch of songs, but she also moves the story on, coming at it from a position of power and peace.”

In August, Gomez released her highly anticipated collaboration with K-pop superstars BLACKPINK, ‘Ice Cream’, packed with equal measures pop sweetness and attitude.