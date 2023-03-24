Selena Gomez issues statement to fans following Hailey Bieber “death threats”

Selena Gomez has taken to social media to call for an end to the alleged feud between her and Hailey Bieber.

Over the years, both Gomez and Bieber have been pitted against one another by fans. Now, the former has issued a statement, urging her followers to ignore rumours and put an immediate halt to the discussion.

According to a new Instagram story, shared earlier today (March 24), Gomez was contacted by Hailey Bieber in recent days, and informed that she had received “death threats” following the issue.

“Hailey Bieber reached out to me and let me know that she has been receiving death threats and such hateful negativity,” she wrote.

“This isn’t what I stand for. No one should have to experience hate or bullying. I’ve always advocated for kindness and really want this all to stop.”

The alleged feud between the two began following the announcement of Justin Bieber’s engagement to Hailey – just months after his split from Gomez. Previously, the two had dated in an on-again, off-again fashion for eight years.

Both women have consistently denied any rumours of tension.

Speaking as part of an interview with Call Her Daddy last September, Bieber confirmed that it was “all love” between herself and Gomez and, in October, the two posed together for photos at a red carpet event, appearing to put any rumours of comfort to rest.

However, over recent weeks fans began intricately sifting through Biebers’ social media accounts, searching for supposed “evidence” that she has been mocking Gomez online. It was following this that she reportedly contacted the singer, claiming that she had been sent threatening messages.

The latest statement shared by Gomez comes weeks after she pleaded with her fans on TikTok, urging them to “be kinder” and consider other people’s mental health.

Last November, the singer also released a documentary that shed light on her struggles with mental health. My Mind And Me saw her discuss her bipolar disorder diagnosis and confess that she has previously battled with suicidal thoughts.

“I started to feel like I was not in control of what I was feeling, whether that was really great or really bad,” she explained in an interview with Rolling Stone.

“I didn’t want anyone to talk to me… My friends would bring me food because they love me, but none of us knew what it was. Sometimes it was weeks I’d be in bed, to where even walking downstairs would get me out of breath.”