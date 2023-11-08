Selena Gomez’s makeup brand to donate funds to the Gaza relief efforts

Selena Gomez’s makeup company, Rare Beauty, has announced that it will be donating funds to the relief efforts in Gaza.

The brand announced its plans in an Instagram post on Monday (November 6), stating that it stands against all forms of anti-Semitism and Islamophobia, and will be donating funds to charities that will help the victims of the Israel/Gaza conflict.

Sharing a photo of a burgundy screen with “Humanitarian crisis in Gaza” written in the middle, the caption read: “We are devastated by the images & reports coming from the Middle East.

“Thousands of innocent Palestinian civilians have been killed in Israeli airstrikes & millions of civilians have been displaced & left without access to food, water, medicine, or basic necessities for survival. A large number of these victims are children. Palestinian civilians must be protected, period.”

It continued, saying that those behind the brand “remain heartbroken” by the Hamas attack at the Nova Music Festival on October 7 – which claimed the lives of at least 260 people – and added that “there is no situation where attacks on civilians are acceptable”.

Later in the post, the brand added that it was against anti-Semitism and Islamophobia, and that it plans to make “donations to the International Red Cross/Red Crescent Societies – Magen David Adom, & Palestinian Red Crescent Society – who are providing urgent care on the ground.”

“We will also be donating to UNICEF to help get urgent medical relief & resources to the children of Gaza,” it added. “We ask that everyone please treat each other with kindness & compassion during these times.”

Mental health resources were also shared at the end of the post for those who have seen the conflict take a toll on their wellbeing.

The update from Rare Beauty follows the statement issued by Gomez herself on her own account, stating that she would be “taking a break from social media” in light of the “horror, hate, violence and terror” happening.

“People being tortured and killed or any act of hate towards any one group is horrific. We need to protect ALL people, especially children and stop the violence for good,” she wrote on October 31 on her Instagram Stories (via Billboard).

“I’m sorry if my words will never be enough for everyone or a hashtag. I just can’t stand by innocent people getting hurt. That’s what makes me sick. I wish I could change the world. But a post won’t.”

Gomez is far from the first famous face to speak out against the conflict in recent weeks, Earlier this month Macklemore delivered a rousing speech at a pro-Palestine rally calling the conflict a “genocide”, while Dua Lipa, Killer Mike, Michael Stipe and more wrote an open letter to President Biden, demanding “an immediate de-escalation and ceasefire in Gaza and Israel before another life is lost.”

According to a report by AP News, the death toll has now surpassed 10,000 people in Palestine, and 1,400 in Israel.

In other news regarding the conflict, earlier this month Steve Coogan defended his decision to sign an open letter calling for a ceasefire in Gaza. This came after he was among over over 2,000 names from the arts world who signed the letter, including Tilda Swinton, Massive Attack‘s Robert Del Naja and Miriam Margoyles.

Similarly, Madonna addressed the situation on stage at The O2, while Tom Morello called for the condemnation of harm to all children “no matter who they are”.

Gigi Hadid, who is of Palestinian descent, shared a graphic to her Instagram Story last week, which read: “There is nothing Jewish about the Israeli government’s treatment of Palestinians. Condemning the Israeli government is not antisemitic and supporting Palestinians is not supporting Hamas”, and Riz Ahmed, meanwhile, wrote a lengthy post condemning the “horrific and wrong” conflict.

The Comet Is Coming last month announced that they will no longer be playing their last-ever live show in support of Palestine, and Caroline Polachek released a line of limited-edition merch to raise money for Palestinian refugees.

Shortly after the attack on October 7, Gal Gadot, Chris Pine, Mark Hamill and Jamie Lee Curtis were among 700 Hollywood figures who signed an open letter voicing their support for Israel. Figures including Jerry Seinfeld, Amy Schumer, and Mayim Bialik also added their names to the “first of its kind” letter, condemning the actions of Hamas as acts of terrorism.

More recently, Kid Cudi expressed his support for Palestinians caught up in the ongoing conflict, Rage Against The Machine frontman Zack de la Rocha was seen participating in a pro-Palestine march instead of attending the band’s Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame induction ceremony.