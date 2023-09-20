Selena Gomez says she will “never” watch documentary about her life again

Selena Gomez has reflected on her 2022 documentary My Mind & Me, sharing that she will “never watch it again”.

The revealing Apple TV+ film chronicled six years of the pop star’s life, revealing her battles with Lupus and anxiety and depression.

The star spoke in 2018 about struggles with anxiety and depression, and in 2020 reflected on being diagnosed with bipolar disorder.

The singer has now shared that she was initially “very against” the idea of the documentary.

Speaking during the Music & Health Conference in Los Angeles, California on Tuesday (September 19), she explained (via Hollywood Reporter): “There was a very long period of time where I just didn’t know if it was a good idea.

“I knew, eventually, one day I wanted to maybe just be an actress for a while, and I didn’t know if it would jeopardise things in my life. I don’t know what I’m doing, letting people into my life. And then the moment it was released…I had no choice at that point. And I was relieved. I felt like a huge weight was lifted.”

She continued: “I felt like I got to say things that I’ve been keeping in for years. It’s very hard for me to watch. I will never watch it again, but I’m very proud of it. I couldn’t have been luckier to have the people that worked on it with me.”

Director Alek Keshishian told NME last year: “The Selena you see in 2019 [in the movie] doesn’t feel like she’s good enough to move the needle in any meaningful way. She still feels kind of broken. But I think the movie shows this journey where she realises she can be broken and still give a lot to the world.”

Gomez returned to solo music last month with her empowering track ‘Single Soon’. Meanwhile, Fred Again.. recently previewed a new song featuring Gomez.