Selena Gomez shoots down rumours that ‘Single Soon’ is about The Weeknd

Selena Gomez has shut down rumours that her recent comeback song ‘Single Soon’ is about The Weeknd.

‘Single Soon’ was released on Friday (August 25) and in its lyrics Gomez talks of swapping a relationship for her own freedom.

“I’m pickin’ out this dress / Tryin’ on these shoes / ‘Cause I’ll be single soon / I’ll be single soon,” she sings, adding: “I know he’ll be a mess / When I break the news / But I’ll be single soon.”

Advertisement

After the song’s release, many have shared their belief that the track was written about Abel Tesfaye, but Gomez was quick to deny the rumour. The pair dated for a short time in 2017.

Replying to a post on Instagram, she simply wrote: “Couldn’t be more false.”

Selena Gomez rejects speculation that her new single, “Single Soon,” is about The Weeknd: “Couldn’t be more false” pic.twitter.com/1tijSLok86 — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) August 28, 2023

Last week, Gomez announced that she would be releasing a new song as a way to hold fans over while she works on completing her third album. Taking to Instagram, she shared a photo of the song’s artwork with a caption that read: “Y’all have been asking for new music for a while. Since I’m not quite done with SG3, I wanted to put out a fun little song I wrote a while back that’s perfect for the end of summer.”

The pop singer previously shared her next musical direction after the release of her AppleTV+ documentary My Mind and Me.

“The music I’m doing right now is about real things that I’m walking through. It’s really powerful, strong, very pop. The theme generally is freedom—freedom from relationships, freedom from the darkness,” she said.

Advertisement

In other news, Fred again.. recently previewed a new song featuring Gomez. During a recent live set, the DJ and producer played an unreleased track featuring Gomez’s vocals and what appears to be a sample of Laura Rivers’ 1967 song ‘That’s All Right’.