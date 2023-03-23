Watch Self Esteem join Arctic Monkeys tribute band to perform ‘There’d Better Be A Mirrorball’

Self Esteem has joined an Arctic Monkeys tribute band Arctic Numpties to perform a cover of ‘There’d Better Be A Mirrorball’.

During her recent concert at the O2 Academy Sheffield on March 21, Self Esteem brought out a special guest in the form of the Arctic Numpties to perform ‘There’d Better Be A Mirrorball’ off the Arctic Monkeys’ ‘The Car’.

The performance comes after Self Esteem revealed in an interview with NME at the Mercury Prize 2022 that she “can’t stop getting drunk and singing ‘There’s Better Be A Mirrorball’ to people that don’t want to hear it in my living room!”. She added: “I got spangled in my flat and sang ‘Mirrorball’ about 20 times”.

Arctic Numpties hail from Yorkshire and describe themselves as “the premium” Arctic Monkeys tribute band. Meanwhile, Self Esteem has announced a trio of North American live shows for this April

‘There’d Better Be A Mirrorball’ is taken off the Arctic Monkeys’ latest record, ‘The Car’. That record – which released in October, received a glowing five-star review with Thomas Smith calling the album “almost overwhelming in terms of its ambition and scope, but provides ample motive to revisit this record over and over again”.

“Arctic Monkeys stand alone like the abandoned saloon on the rooftop: the last – and greatest – band of their generation still operating at their highest level.”

‘The Car’ was also crowned NME‘s Album of the Year. Check out our chat with drummer Matt Helders on the achievement here.