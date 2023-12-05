Self Esteem creates limited-edition t-shirt with Meadowhall for Breast Cancer Charity

Self Esteem has teamed up with Meadowhall to launch a limited-edition t-shirt to raise vital funds for breast cancer charity, Breast Cancer Now.

The design of the t-shirt was inspired by the Meadowhall dome-inspired outfit worn on-stage by Self Esteem – real name Rebecca Lucy Taylor – at Glastonbury 2022 as a tribute to the Sheffield-based shopping and leisure destination, which she has shared held a special place in her heart since childhood.

The garment was created in collaboration with Ollie Spragley, the designer of the original Glastonbury outfit, who has his own personal experience of breast cancer with this year marking the tenth anniversary of his mother passing due to the illness.

“I am honoured to have been involved in such an amazing project and genuinely believe we’ve taken a beautiful design and turned it into something that will help to change people’s lives,” said Spragley in a press release. “The charity we are supporting is very close to my heart – with Breast Cancer Now, under its former name, providing crucial support to my family when we needed it most, and I’m so pleased to give something back.”

Speaking about the collaboration in a press release, Self Esteem said: “I was blown away by the reaction to the outfit after Glastonbury, especially after wearing something that was so personal to me. But to be able to take that iconic image and use it to raise awareness and funds for such an incredibly important cause, that really is special.”

She continued: “I’m so excited we’re able to announce the initiative that we’ve been working so hard on, and I hope our region does what it does best and comes together to get behind the t-shirt, and really make a difference for a great charity.”

Self Esteem’s limited-edition design is currently on sale exclusively at Meadowhall for £20 with all proceeds going to Breast Cancer Now.

Breast Cancer Now is the UK’s largest breast cancer research and support charity, funding world-class research and life changing support for people affected by breast cancer.

Darren Pearce, centre director at Meadowhall, added: “I remember seeing the Glastonbury outfit for the first time and feeling so proud that we, as a centre, had made such a positive impression on someone of Self Esteem’s magnitude. To be able to work with her on a campaign that will not only raise funds for a such a vital cause, but also help to spread awareness within our community and beyond, is quite simply amazing.”

He continued: “I’ll be among the first in line to get my hands on a t-shirt and look forward to being able to support such an important charity as Breast Cancer Now.”

Claire Pulford, associate director of community and events at Breast Cancer Now, added: “We are so excited to be partnering with Meadowhall in Sheffield and the incredible singer Self-Esteem on this iconic T-shirt designed by fashion designer Ollie Spragley in support of Breast Cancer Now. The money raised will go towards funding vital research and support for people affected by breast cancer.”

She continued: “Every 10 minutes one woman is diagnosed with breast cancer in the UK. Breast Cancer Now is on a mission to make sure that by 2050, everyone diagnosed with breast cancer lives, and is supported to live well. Anyone looking for support or information can visit the Breast Cancer Now website or call our free Helpline on 0808 800 6000.’’

In other news, Taylor’s track ‘How Can I Help You’ is featured on the Amazon Prime Video series Wilderness.

Self Esteem also recently joined the cast of the West End production of Cabaret, alongside Jake Shears.

The two will perform onstage at the Playhouse Theatre’s Kit Kat Club from September 25 to January 20. The pair will step into the lead roles of Emcee and Sally Bowles, respectively. They’ll take over from current cast members Mason Alexander Park (Quantum Leap) and Maude Apatow (Euphoria).