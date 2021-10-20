Self Esteem shares empowering new track, ‘You Forever’

Self Esteem has shared the final track from her upcoming second album ‘Prioritise Pleasure’. Listen to ‘You Forever’ below.

‘You Forever’ is another standout track from Self Esteem – AKA Rebecca Taylor – which “toys with ‘80s slap-bass but shies away from full-blown saturated excess,” as noted by El Hunt in her NME review of ‘Prioritise Pleasure’.

“This song is about the bravery of being alone vs the bravery of taking a chance,” Taylor said of the single. “Both very valid. I’m also just talking about me, my band, the people I found since going solo, how we’ve made this difference. I’ve done it all without a traditional ‘support network’ and found my own. I think that’s a life hack.”

‘Prioritise Pleasure’ is due for release on October 22, featuring the already released singles ‘Moody’, ‘Prioritise Pleasure’, ‘How Can I Help You’ and ‘I Do This All The Time’.

Self Esteem recently shared the video for ‘Moody’ featuring Alistair Green and is headed out on a 19 date headline tour this November. She also announced a new set of live dates for February and March, kicking off in Huddersfield on February 28, 2022 and ending in Sheffield on March 25, 2022. See the full dates below.

February 2022

28 – The Parish, Huddersfield

March 2022

1 – St Lukes, Glasgow

2 – Stylus, Leeds

3 – CHALK, Brighton

4 – Trinity, Bristol

23 – Cathedral, Manchester

24 – The Forum, London

25 – Octagon, Sheffield