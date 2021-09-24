Sendiket Jongkong Emas share glitchy new video for ‘!’

Malaysian indie rock outfit Sendiket Jongkong Emas have released a new song, ‘!’.

The track, and its accompanying music video, arrived on YouTube on Tuesday (September 21). The video, which was directed and edited by Irfan Aljuffry, sees each member of the quintet walking aimlessly around town after band practice, and becomes glitchier as it progresses.

Watch the video for ‘!’ below.

‘!’ is a taster of Sendiket Jongkong Emas’ signature blend of psychedelia, experimental rock and shoegaze. It’s the band’s first release since their December 2018 album ‘SaJE EP/D’, which the band have remastered and put on streaming services today (September 24).

The seven-track project featured two previous singles, ‘Getaran’ and ‘Risiko Gila’, which were compiled into the streamable compilation ‘Double’.

In October last year, Sendiket Jongkong Emas released a 27-minute studio documentary which offered glimpses into the recording of their debut album. Further details surrounding the album, including its title and release date, have yet to be announced.

The psychedelic rock outfit are scheduled to perform for the inaugural Revive Arcade Festival in early December. The virtual event will feature headline performances from Southeast Asian artists Pamungkas, Zamaera, Aman RA, Gerhana Skacinta, Oh Chentaku, Margatsawa and AI.Z.

Other notable performers include Hullera, Reality Club, The Pinholes, Diskoria and Valentina Ploy.