Senyawa and Gabber Modus Operandi to perform at Denmark’s Alter Festival satellite showcase in April

Indonesian experimental musicians Senyawa and Gabber Modus Operandi are slated to perform at two satellite shows leading up to the Alter Festival in Denmark in late April.

According to Indonesian imprint Yes No Wave Music, the two acts will be performing in the Danish city of Aarhus, Jutland on April 25 and 28, ahead of the full festival in August. Both Senyawa and Gabber Modus Operandi will feature alongside their compatriots Arrington de Dionyso, and Raja Kirik.

Senyawa will perform at the Kunsthal Aarhus on April 25 with Arrington De Dionyso, while Gabber Modus Operandi and Raja Kirik perform at SUPER on April 28. Tickets for both shows are priced at DKK100.

In a Facebook post on Friday (March 4), the festival’s organisers said the shows came after the cancellation of a performance featuring Philadelphia free jazz group Irreversible Entanglements in February.

“After the unfortunate last-minute cancellation of Irreversible Entanglements, we are now ready with the next two Alter-events set for the last week of April,” the organisers said.

“As we all know April is the perfect month for celebrating the vital Indonesian music scene.”

The new Aarhus-based festival, which boasts “transgressive and adventurous music, sounds and art”, will have its second iteration between August 25 and 27 this year. The festival was supposed to have debuted in March 2020, but the inaugural event was postponed to September last year due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Senyawa’s show in Denmark will take place a few days after the duo’s upcoming UK and Ireland 2022 tour, which is scheduled to run from April 14 till April 21. The tour will see the duo perform in London, Dublin, Glasgow and more.

Meanwhile, both Gabber Modus Operandi and Senyawa were recently announced as performers for the upcoming Joyland festival in Bali between March 25 and 27. Other performers include Pamungkas, Raisa, Kunto Aji, Lomba Sihir and more.