Senyawa announce special showcase at the ancient Borobudur Temple

Indonesian experimental duo Senyawa will be performing a special showcase at the ‘Indonesia Bertutur 2022’ (‘Indonesia Speaks 2022’) arts festival this weekend.

The band took to social media on Friday to announce the performance titled ‘Vajranala’ taking place at the ancient Borobudur Temple on Sunday (September 11).

On Instagram, Senyawa announced that the show on Sunday will kick off at 7pm accompanied by special texts, music, and art installations.

The band also noted that the special showcase was “gratis”, meaning that it was a free event without any ticketing.

The festival, which is being hosted by Indonesia’s Ministry of Education and Culture, is taking place around the area of the ancient temple in Mangelang, Central Java between September 7 and 11, and involved 900 cultural artists and 100 works of art, Kompas reported.

According to the festival’s Instagram profile, other music acts on the line-up included local musicians Letto, Tulus, Woro Widowati, and more.

Senyawa’s showcase this Sunday comes ahead of their appearance at the upcoming Synchronize Fest from October 7 to 9, and which features a total of 137 acts including headliners Oslo Ibrahim, Pamungkas, Ardhito Pramono, Isyana Sarasvati, and Burgerkill.

The duo also embarked on a European tour between April and June this year which saw them play dates in Brussels, London, Dublin, Olso, Copenhagen, Prague, Berlin, Paris, Berlin, Bercelona, among dozens of cities.

Earlier this year, Senyawa received a nomination at the BandLAB NME Awards 2022 for Best Asian band.

In December, Senyawa’s latest album ‘Alkisah’ made it to the 10th spot in NME’s list of the 25 best Asian albums of 2021.

Launched in February 2021, ‘Alkisah’ was also released by 36 independent record labels across the globe and received at least two remix albums.