Senyawa announce virtual festival Pasar Alkisah to launch new album

Senyawa have announced a new virtual festival, dubbed Pasar Alkisah, to mark the release of their album ‘Alkisah’.

The Indonesian experimental band announced the virtual festival via their Instagram page. The two-day affair is scheduled to take place this weekend, on February 20 and 21.

Pasar Alkisah will feature live performances, a listening party for the duo’s ‘Alkisah’ album, a radio programme, exclusive premieres of ‘Alkisah’ remixes, a cooking show, behind-the-scenes footage and more. Find a performance line-up for the festival, which is being updated live, here.

The festival is organised by Senyawa and over 40 record labels from across the globe that are giving the album customised releases in the coming days (though the album is as of today available for streaming on Apple Music and Spotify).

Each label has customised ‘Alkisah’ in their own way, including packaging, album art and additions to the tracklist. For instance, Yogyakarta labels Yes No Wave and SOFT/BRUTE will be releasing remix compilations of the album. The acts involved in the remix projects include Gabber Modus Operandi, Riar Rizaldi, Mahamboro, Eversomber, Wahono, Prontaxan and more.

Speaking to NME‘s Azzief Khaliq last year, Senyawa explained their push to “decentralise” the music industry and release their album through multiple labels across the world. “This is what we need during this pandemic: A lot of people making a lot of small connections,” said Rully Shabara Herman.