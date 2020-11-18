Senyawa detail new album ‘Alkisah’, to be released by different labels around the world

Senyawa have announced that their new album, ‘Alkisah’ will arrive early next year.

The album, which was first announced in September, has now received a February 21 release date. ‘Alkisah’ will be co-released and distributed by a slew of independent record labels across the globe, spanning from the experimental duo’s hometown of Yogyakarta, Indonesia, to the United States, United Kingdom and other Asian countries. See the full list below.

In a tweet on Wednesday (November 18), Senyawa confirmed the album release will vary by label, each with their own “different design and packaging, with multiple remix/reinterpretations by various artists”.

Our new album “Alkisah” is coming soon. It is co-released by multitude of independent record labels from all over the globe.

Each with different design and packaging, with multiple remix/reinterpretations by various artists. Stay tuned for much more!#SenyawaAlkisah pic.twitter.com/Cm6fVTry6v — Senyawa (@Senyawa1) November 18, 2020

In their September open call for interested labels, Senyawa said that the concept of releasing through multiple labels would decentralise the “former hierarchical system of music distribution” and would allow shipping distances and cost to be reduced, and empower “smaller scattered powers to grow and connect”.

Senyawa’s most recent record was the collaborative album ‘Bima Sakti’ with Stephen O’Malley of Sunn O))). The duo’s last solo outing, ‘Sujud’, was released in 2018.

Senyawa are scheduled to perform for the Plainsong Live Sessions this weekend alongside fellow Indonesian artists Sundancer and Filastine & Nova. The session on Saturday, November 21 will last 45 minutes and will broadcast pre-recorded performances.

The list of independent record labels co-releasing Senyawa’s ‘Alkisah’ is:

60THOU – Kuala Lumpur

Annihaya – Beirut

Artetetra – Milan

Avon Terror Corpse – Bristol

Blotter – Pekanbaru

Burning Ambulance – New Jersey

Chaos Non Musica – Bali

Communion – Milan

Dekorder – Hamburg

Disaster Records – Bandung

Gandula – Barcelona

Harsh Production – Bogor

IN:EX – Chemnitz

Katuktu Collective – California

L_KW – Berlin

Les Albums Claus – Brussels

Mouhoi – Hong Kong

Nomads – Medan

Otakotor – Yogyakarta

Phantom Lab – U.K.

Qarar – Bahrain

Rain Dogs – Jakarta

Riuh Records – Makassar

Ruptured – Beirut

School Of The Arts (SOTA) – Russia

Senggama – Palu

Senko–Issha – Taipei

Senyawa Mandiri – Yogyakarta

Soft Brute – Yogyakarta

Soydivision – Berlin

Stock Records – Perth

Tandang – Kuala Lumpur

Tenzenmen – Thailand

Ujikaki – Singapore

Unfamiliar Environment – Thailand

Yes No Wave – Yogyakarta