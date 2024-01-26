Seori to make long-awaited comeback with new single ‘Broken’

South Korean singer Seori has shared details of her next music release, ‘Broken’, out next week.

In a new Instagram post, the 27-year-old singer unveiled the cover art of her upcoming single ‘Broken’, which will be released on January 31 at 6pm KST. “To all my Seoros, I’m coming back. See you soon,” she wrote.

The art features the singer standing in the middle of a snow-covered clearing. The new track is also being dubbed a “pre-release single”, suggesting that Seori will follow-up the song with a full body of work.

‘Broken’ will mark Seori’s first comeback under Label Sayu, which she signed with in October 2023. News of her move came three months after she left long-time label Warner Music Korea’s ATISPAUS.

Her releases in 2023 had been OSTs for K-dramas like Doona!, Tell Me That You Love Me and Song of The Bandits. Her last comeback was her March 2022 English-language digital single ‘Can’t Stop This Party’.

Prior to making her debut, Seori released several covers on YouTube, where she gained a small following. She made her official debut in 2020 with her first mini-album ‘?Depacse Ohw’, and worked with boyband Tomorrow X Together on their single ‘0x1=Lovesong (I Know I Love You)’ the following year.

She later released several digital singles, including ‘Lovers in the Night’, ‘The Long Night’ featuring rapper Giriboy, ‘Dive With You’ with former Day6 singer eaJ and ‘Warriors’ with 88rising’s Warren Hue for the soundtrack of Shang-chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.