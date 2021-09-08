Seori on participating in the ‘Shang-Chi’ soundtrack: “It was surreal and incredible”

South Korean singer-songwriter Seori has shared her thoughts on her contribution to the soundtrack of Marvel’s latest blockbuster, Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings.

Seori was featured on the song ‘Warriors’, a duet with Indonesian rapper-singer Warren Hue. Her appearance on the song also made her one of the first few Korean musicians to participate in the soundtrack for any Marvel film.

“Being a Marvel movie fan, it is a such an honour and joy for me to be a part of it,” she told The Korea Herald. “It was surreal and incredible at first but it started to feel real bit by bit as the movie started showing.”

The ‘The Long Night’ singer also went on to explain the message behind ‘Warriors’. “‘Warriors’ takes after the powerful yet beautiful martial arts scenes from the movie. It’s strong but at the same time delicate and wistful, I thought, and tried to express those [emotions],” she shared.

The 18-track album was released last week on September 3 and was executively produced by Asian-American music label 88rising. Many of the label’s mainstays like Rich Brian, NIKI, Warren Hue, Masiwei, Guapdad 4000 all appear, alongside NIKI’s recent single ‘Every Summertime’.

A number of non-88rising artists were also involved in the making of the Shang-Chi soundtrack, including other South Korean artists such as DPR Live, DPR Ian, Zion.T, and BIBI, the latter featuring on ‘Never Gonna Come Down’ with GOT7‘s Mark Tuan.

Most notably, Shang-Chi lead Simu Liu also lent his vocals to the album, with his own solo track titled ‘Hot Soup’.