Seori to release new single ‘Dive Into You’ featuring Day6’s Jae

Indie K&B singer Seori will soon be dropping a new single featuring eaJ (also known as Jae) of Day6.

On August 17, Seori revealed that she will be releasing a new single featuring the Day6 member. Slated to release on August 22 at 6pm KST, ‘Dive Into You’ marks the second time the duo have collaborated, after last September’s ‘It just is’ along with singer-songwriter Keshi.

The singer also tweeted the dream-like album art for the upcoming track, featuring a sparkling seaside shot.

Both Seori and eaJ are set to appear at Head In The Clouds 2021, a music and arts festival taking place on November 6-7 at the Brookside at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California. Artists such as Joji, Rich Brian and Saweetie have been revealed as headliners of the event.

‘Dive Into You’ marks Seori’s first release since her single ‘The Long Night’ featuring rapper and producer Giriboy in June. The song was well-received in domestically, earning the 25-year-old singer top 50 places on the real-time charts of streaming platforms such as Genie Music and Bugs!.

She also featured on boyband TXT’s single, ‘1X0=LOVESONG (I Know I Love You)’ in May. In an interview with NME, the singer shared that it was her first time attempting pop-rock music. “I was really happy about it and very much enjoyed the process. The fact that I got to work with TXT was also a really interesting and joyful experience for me,” said Seori.