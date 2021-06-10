Seori longs for her lover in music video for new single ‘The Long Night’

Korean singer-songwriter Seori has dropped a music video for ‘The Long Night’, a new single in collaboration with rapper and producer Giriboy.

In the visual, the soloist is alone in a large, dark bedroom as she reminisces on memories she shared with her partner, played by Giriboy. Meanwhile, Seori’s partner also longs for her in the same way. Despite the couple longing for a reunion to the point of losing sleep, Seori is left alone once again in the final moments of the clip.

“The long night is on the way / I cannot sleep anyway / The long night is on the way / Taking you away / The long night, please don’t come / Don’t take me away,” Seori croons softly in the song’s chorus, accompanied by soft, melancholic rhythms.

‘The Lonely Night’ is Seori’s second release of 2021, following her first single under American-based record label 88rising, ‘Lovers in the Night’. The singer was also part of the line-up for 88rising’s virtual benefit concert Asia Rising Together that aired in May, where she performed both ‘Lovers in the Night’ and her 2020 single ‘Running Through The Night’.

Other featured acts that performed at the concert included Rich Brian, NIKI, mxmtoon, Audrey Mika and more. Other Korean acts such as yoonmirae, Bizzy and Day6‘s Jae also performed at the concert.

Seori officially debuted last year with her first extended play, ‘? depacse ohw’, and was first discovered by Warner Brothers Korea through her YouTube channel. The singer has since been featured on songs by several popular K-pop groups, including ‘It Just Is’ by Day6’s Jae. She also recently lent her voice to Tomorrow X Together’s latest title track, ‘0X1=LOVESONG (I Know I Love You)’, co-written by BTS’ RM.