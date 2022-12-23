Seori gets cosy in a live performance video of her new single, ‘Cinderella’

South Korean R&B singer Seori has released a cosy live clip for her winter special digital single, ‘Cinderella’, which was released earlier today (December 23).

The new visual sees Seori performing the radio version of ‘Cinderella’ in a living room decorated for Christmas. “No one can’t stop me tonight / It’s my time until the light / Don’t think anymore tonight, / It’s snowing outside,” she croons in the bridge of the track.

Apart from the radio version of ‘Cinderella’, Seori’s newest single album also features the original uncensored version and a sped-up version of the track. An instrumental version of ‘Cinderella’ is also included in the record.

‘Cinderella’ also marks Seori’s second release for the year, arriving nine months after the release of her fifth digital single ‘Can’t Stop The Party’. That single, which dropped in March, was the highly anticipated follow-up to 2021’s ‘Dive With You’ featuring former Day6 member Jae Park, under the moniker eaJ.

Apart from her solo music projects, Seori also teamed up with MAMAMOO member Moonbyul to release ‘Shutdown’, one of the singles from the latter’s third solo mini-album ‘6equence’. The soloist had also featured in the music video for the track alongside Moonbyul.

Notably, Seori was also one of the handfuls of South Korean artists to be featured on NME’s 100 Emerging Artists of 2022, where her music was described as “heavenly R&B-tinged pop to help you escape to a divine new world”.