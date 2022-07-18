Serigala Malam, Sangkakala, Grass Rock and more added to JogjaROCKarta Festival lineup

Indonesia’s JogjaROCKarta Festival has announced its full line-up, with headliners including Voice of Baceprot, Burgerkill, Seringai, DeadSquad and more.

The event will take place on September 24 and 25 at Yogyakarta’s Tebing Breksi Yogyakarta. Themed under the slogan ‘History Continues’, the festival will feature three stages, with a star-studded line-up that will feature over 50 acts.

Other bands scheduled to play include Serigala Malam, Sangkakala, Death Vomit and Grass Rock. Two winners of Rockfivetival, an open-call competition for acts in East Java, Bali, and Nusa Tenggara, will also play as part of the festival’s first date.

Early entry tickets are available for IDR 150,000, while regular presales will go for IDR 200,000. Entry at the door will cost IDR 300,000. Sales for early entry tickets begin on July 19, 12:59pm.

The festival previously announced its initial line-up earlier in March, and originally boasted a now-scrapped concept titled ‘Rock On Jeep’, which would invite concert-goers to watch the festival from the top of open-back jeeps.

The metal and heavy rock event by Rajawali Indonesia joins a slew of events that have returned to Indonesia since the COVID-19 pandemic, including September’s PestaPora and October’s Synchronize Fest.

The full lineup for Jogjarockarta Festival 2022 is:

DAY 1 (SEPTEMBER 24)

Burgerkill

Dead Squad

Grass Rock

Superman Is Dead

Serigala Malam

Sangkakala

The Hydrant

Rockfivetival Winner

Bias

Buktu

Deadly Weapon

Donald Duck Rockabilly

Eastern Gangster

End Of Julia

Gamma Blaster

John & The Jailstory

Kremun

Losfungos

Narcholocos

No Skill

Rockin Spades Rockabilly Club

Rottorhead

The Diegos

Underlock

Untitled Joy

DAY 2 (SEPTEMBER 25)

Death Vomit

Edane

Jamrud

Prison Of Blues

Seringai

The Melting Minds

Voice Of Baceprot

Rockfivetival Winner

Circle Fox

Fun As Thirty

Haszh

Havinhell

Heks

Metalic Ass

Psychoriot

Roket

Saintjimmy

Sakarin

Smstr 10

Sunlotus

Temaram

The Kick

The Kudanil

The Ring

The Trengginas