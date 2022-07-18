Serigala Malam, Sangkakala, Grass Rock and more added to JogjaROCKarta Festival lineup

Indonesia’s JogjaROCKarta Festival has announced its full line-up, with headliners including Voice of Baceprot, Burgerkill, Seringai, DeadSquad and more.
- READ MORE: Voice of Baceprot: Indonesian metal trio forge ahead to Wacken Open Air in defiance of sexist mudslinging
The event will take place on September 24 and 25 at Yogyakarta’s Tebing Breksi Yogyakarta. Themed under the slogan ‘History Continues’, the festival will feature three stages, with a star-studded line-up that will feature over 50 acts.
Other bands scheduled to play include Serigala Malam, Sangkakala, Death Vomit and Grass Rock. Two winners of Rockfivetival, an open-call competition for acts in East Java, Bali, and Nusa Tenggara, will also play as part of the festival’s first date.
Early entry tickets are available for IDR 150,000, while regular presales will go for IDR 200,000. Entry at the door will cost IDR 300,000. Sales for early entry tickets begin on July 19, 12:59pm.
The festival previously announced its initial line-up earlier in March, and originally boasted a now-scrapped concept titled ‘Rock On Jeep’, which would invite concert-goers to watch the festival from the top of open-back jeeps.
The metal and heavy rock event by Rajawali Indonesia joins a slew of events that have returned to Indonesia since the COVID-19 pandemic, including September’s PestaPora and October’s Synchronize Fest.
The full lineup for Jogjarockarta Festival 2022 is:
DAY 1 (SEPTEMBER 24)
Burgerkill
Dead Squad
Grass Rock
Superman Is Dead
Serigala Malam
Sangkakala
The Hydrant
Rockfivetival Winner
Bias
Buktu
Deadly Weapon
Donald Duck Rockabilly
Eastern Gangster
End Of Julia
Gamma Blaster
John & The Jailstory
Kremun
Losfungos
Narcholocos
No Skill
Rockin Spades Rockabilly Club
Rottorhead
The Diegos
Underlock
Untitled Joy
DAY 2 (SEPTEMBER 25)
Death Vomit
Edane
Jamrud
Prison Of Blues
Seringai
The Melting Minds
Voice Of Baceprot
Rockfivetival Winner
Circle Fox
Fun As Thirty
Haszh
Havinhell
Heks
Metalic Ass
Psychoriot
Roket
Saintjimmy
Sakarin
Smstr 10
Sunlotus
Temaram
The Kick
The Kudanil
The Ring
The Trengginas