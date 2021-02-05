Watch Seringai’s mystical music video for ‘Ishtarkult’ featuring Danilla Riyadi

Indonesian heavy rockers Seringai have released the video for ‘Ishtarkult’, featuring singer Danilla Riyadi.

The 3D-animated music video, helmed by Bandung animation studio Afterlab, is inspired by ancient Mesopotamian mythology, but takes a sci-fi turn. It depicts the sect leader Sumer, who leads followers in a mystical summoning ritual.

They manage to draw forth the goddess Ishtar, a powerful female figure with flashing eyes and horns – who soon makes the group regret ever summoning her in the first place.

Advertisement

Watch it below:

The band first teased the music video, which is also a partnership with Jägermeister, in early January. It was initially due for release January 21, but was pushed back due to technical issues.

Seringai were prompted to work with Afterlab after seeing the work the animation studio did for the web series Si Kancil. The studio worked on the ‘Ishtarkult’ music video for four months, working with a narrative that was adapted from the song’s lyrics.

‘Ishtarkult’ appeared on Seringai’s last album, 2018’s ‘Seperti Api’ (‘Like Fire’). The 12-track record was released in July 2018, and besides Danilla included other guest vocalists Kartika Jahja, Hendra Jaya Putra of electronic group Rock N Roll Mafia and Dawny of ska band The Authentics.

In a statement accompanying the ‘Ishtarkult’ video, the band revealed that vocalist Arian13 has been on vocal rest on doctor’s advice – though Seringai have been working on a new album. The last time the band played live was Jägermusic Night in Jakarta in December 2019.

Advertisement

On the other hand, Danilla’s last full-length album, ‘Lintasan Waktu’, was released in 2017. She dropped a few one-off songs in 2020, the latest being the slow-burning track ‘Fevercoaster’ in August.

She also reunited with her Daramuda bandmates Rara Sekar (of the folk duo Banda Neira) and Sandrayati Fay for two new songs, ‘Pertigaan’ and ‘Selamat Tinggal’. The trio debuted in 2019 with the EP ‘Salam Kenal’.