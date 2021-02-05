Serj Tankian releases music video for ‘Elasticity’, title track of new EP

System Of A Down frontman Serj Tankian has revealed the release date for his new EP, ‘Elasticity’, after teasing the release of the title track earlier this week.

Tankian’s eagerly awaited EP, which he announced last May, will be released on March 19 via Alchemy Recordings.

The five-tracks on ‘Elasticity’ were originally intended for a new System Of A Down album however, Tankian said the band were unable to “see eye to eye” and move forward with the project.

“As we weren’t able to see eye to eye on the vision going forward with an SOAD album, I decided to release these songs under my moniker,” Tankian explained. Find the full tracklist below.

To mark the announcement, Tankian has shared a taste of the five-track offering (which he teased on Twitter on February 1), dropping new single ‘Elasticity’. It also received a music video, directed by Vlad Kaptur, in which Tankian appears as a singing tattoo on the protagonist’s forearm.

Watch it below:

Tankian recently addressed the future of SOAD, saying the band “can continue if we’re on the same page”.

Elsewhere, the musician is set to be the subject of an upcoming documentary, Truth To Power, arriving February 19, also set to feature interviews with SOAD, Rage Against the Machine, Rick Rubin and more.

Serj Tankian’s ‘Elasticity’ EP tracklist is:

1. ‘Elasticity’

2. ‘Your Mom’

3. ‘Rumi’

4. ‘How Many Times?’

5. ‘Electric Yerevan’