Seungri denies involvement in Burning Sun scandal: “I didn’t know anything”

Former Big Bang member Seungri has denied the charges brought against him for his alleged involvement in the Burning Sun Scandal.

Seungri was originally indicted in 2020 on eight separate charges, and was indicted with an additional charge of special violence instigation in January 2021 by the South Korean military prosecution.

During a court hearing held on June 30, as reported by Maeil Kyungje, Seungri denied a large majority of these charges, which include prostitution mediation and services, filming illegal hidden camera footage, habitual gambling and embezzlement.

In response to being charged on the grounds of prostitution mediation, Seungri alleged that he was completely unaware of the events that ensued. “I didn’t know anything, and I found out during the investigation,” he claimed, according to translations by Soompi.

“I don’t remember [the fact of prostitution] at all, but I had to admit it was true because the woman’s statement said it was,” the 30-year-old former K-pop idol added. “But when I read the statement after I was indicted, it was too unreliable. I was young and popular at the time, so I wasn’t in a position to pay money to maintain relationships with people.”

The former singer’s trial in the Burning Sun scandal began in September 2020. Meanwhile, his business partner Yoo In Suk, who was CEO of Yuri Holdings and tried on the same charges as Seungri, plead guilty in January 2020 and was sentenced to 1 year and 8 months in prison as well as 3 years of probation in a civilian court.

Seungri – real name Lee Seung-hyun – was a member of K-pop boyband Big Bang, as well as a businessman who co-owned the nightclub Burning Sun. The club was the setting for a controversy in 2019 that encompassed allegations of rape and spycam usage, and also involved a number of the Korean entertainment industry’s biggest names.

Aside from Seungri, singer Jung Joon-young and CNBLUE’s Lee Jong Hyun and former Highlight member Yong Jun-hyung were also linked to the controversy.