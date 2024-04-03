SEVENTEEN announce compilation album, ’17 Is Right Here’

SEVENTEEN have announced their first-ever compilation album, titled ’17 Is Right Here’, due out later this month.

The K-pop boyband first announce ’17 Is Right Here’ at the end of their ‘Follow Again’ encore concerts in Incheon this past weekend (March 30 and 31) to fans in attendance. Teaser for the upcoming album was shared by their label Pledis Entertainment shortly after.

The teaser was designed and animated by artist Max Dalton, and included re-creations and illustrations of SEVENTEEN’s past albums as a callback to their discography. ’17 Is Right Here’ is due out on April 29 at 6pm KST.

SEVENTEEN has since teased part the tracklist for the record, which will feature two discs on the physical edition. The first disco will feature Korean-language version of their Japanese singles, including ‘Fallin’ Flower’ and ’24H’, as well as as-yet-unannounced tracks.

Meanwhile, the second disc will feature 20 of the boyband’s hit singles, from their 2015 debut song ‘Adore U’ and their latest title track ‘God of Music’. It’ll also include ‘Very Nice’, ‘Left & Right’, ‘Super’ and more. The full tracklist for the record will drop on April 17 at 12am KST.

’17 Is Right Here’ will follow their October 2023 mini-album ‘Seventeenth Heaven’, headlined by title track ‘God of Music’. The band also announced plans to release one more album in the coming year on top of ’17 Is Right Here’ during their Incheon concerts.

Last month, the 13-piece were announced as part of the line-up for this year’s iteration of Glastonbury, making them the first K-pop act to perform at the annual festival. It’s set to be held from June 26 to 30 this year at Worthy Farm in Pilton.

Aside from Glastonbury 2024, SEVENTEEN will also headline Lollapalooza Berlin 2024, which will be held at the Olympiastadion & Olympiapark Berlin from September 7 to 8. Other acts on the bill include Martin Garrix, Burna Boy, Sam Smith and more.