SEVENTEEN to collaborate with Anne-Marie on new version of ‘_World’

SEVENTEEN are teaming up with English singer Anne-Marie for a collaborative re-release of the group’s latest title track, ‘_World’.

Earlier today (August 24), SEVENTEEN announced that they will be releasing their collaborative track this Friday (August 26), at 1PM KST/12AM ET.

Last month, the two artists hinted at a collaboration following a conversation on Twitter. Members Hoshi, The8 and Vernon posted a video of themselves dancing to Anne-Marie’s latest release, ‘I Just Called’, with the caption “WE’RE LOOKING AT YOU”.

Anne-Marie later responded to the tweet with “Can I join you in your new world?”, to which the group replied with “Let’s start your interview”.

Let's start your interview😎 — 세븐틴(SEVENTEEN) (@pledis_17) August 22, 2022

SEVENTEEN recently made an appearance on the late-night talk show Jimmy Kimmel Live!, where they staged a performance of ‘Hot’, the title track of their fourth studio album ‘Face The Sun’. This performance, however, did not include member Dino who had contracted COVID-19.

The group are currently on a tour of North America as part of their ongoing ‘Be The Sun’ world tour. So far, SEVENTEEN have staged performances in Vancouver, Seattle, Oakland, Los Angeles, Houston and Fort Worth, with upcoming stops in Chicago, Washington D.C., Atlanta, Belmont Park, Toronto and Newark till early September.

The ‘Be The Sun’ concert series kicked off with a two-night residency in Seoul’s Gocheok Sky Dome, and is set to commence its Asia leg in mid-September.