SEVENTEEN reveal dates and venues for Asia leg of 2022 world tour

K-pop boyband SEVENTEEN have announced the dates and venues for the upcoming Asia leg of their 2022 ‘Be The Sun’ world tour.

Today (June 15), the 13-member K-pop act released the details of their forthcoming tour of Asia through a poster for the upcoming leg. The Asian leg of the 2022 ‘Be The Sun’ world tour will kick off in Indonesia this September, before heading to Thailand, the Philippines and Singapore the following month.

The boyband will play two shows in the cities of Jakarta, Bangkok and Manila over the course of the Asia tour, before wrapping up with a single show in Singapore. Ticketing details for the upcoming shows are set to be revealed in the coming months, but are expected to be available through Live Nation, according to the poster.

The announcement comes a month after SEVENTEEN unveiled details for their 2022 South Korean and North American tour. The boyband are set to play two concerts in Seoul in June, following which they will hold concerts in 12 different cities across the US and Canada from August to September.

The dates and venues for SEVENTEEN’s forthcoming world tour are as follows:

June 2022

25 – Seoul, Gocheok Sky Dome

26 – Seoul, Gocheok Sky Dome

August 2022

10 – Vancouver, Rogers Arena

12 – Seattle, Climate Pledge Arena

14 – Oakland, Oakland Arena

17 – Los Angeles, The Kia Forum

20 – Houston, Toyota Center

23 – Fort Worth, Dickies Arena

25 – Chicago, United Center

28 – Washington D.C., Capital One Arena

30 – Atlanta, State Farm Arena

September 2022

1 – Belmont Park, UBS Arena

3 – Toronto, Scotiabank Arena

6 – Newark, Prudential Center

24 – Jakarta, Indonesia Convention Exhibition BSD Hall 5-6

25 – Jakarta, Indonesia Convention Exhibition BSD Hall 5-6

October 2022

1 – Bangkok, Impact Challenger Hall 1

2 – Bangkok, Impact Challenger Hall 1

8 – Manila, SM Mall Of Asia Arena

9 – Manila, SM Mall Of Asia Arena

13 – Singapore, Singapore Indoor Stadium



SEVENTEEN recently returned with their fourth studio album ‘Face The Sun’, led by the title track ‘Hot’. In a glowing four-star review of the record, NME‘s Abby Webster said that the song “blazes forward into new territory with its brazen sensuality”.

The new full-length record features a total of eight tracks, all of which were co-written and -composed by member Woozi and frequent SEVENTEEN collaborator and producer Bumzu. ‘Face The Sun’ was preceded by the release of the single ‘Darl+ing’ in April, which notably marked SEVENTEEN’s first-ever English single performed by all 13 members of the boyband.

During a recent interview, SEVENTEEN revealed that the title track ‘Hot’ had been the final track to be completed on the album. “‘Hot’ was the last track [that we] finished in this album,” said Woozi. “It was the first track I started but due to several revisions, somehow, ‘Hot’ became the last track to be done throughout ‘Face the Sun’.”