SEVENTEEN return with brand-new mini-album ‘Attacca’

SEVENTEEN have released their ninth mini-album ‘Attacca’, the much-anticipated follow-up to their June project ‘Your Choice’.

READ MORE: Every SEVENTEEN song ranked in order of greatness

‘Attacca’ features six new songs from the boyband, including the new title track ‘Rock With You’. The project also includes tracks from the group’s three sub-units – the Vocal, Performance and Hip-Hop Teams – as well as a seventh digital-only track titled ‘2 Minus 1’ by members Vernon and Joshua.

The mini-album dropped alongside a music video for ‘Rock With You’, which featured the boyband performing the pop rock-inspired song on a helipad. The members of SEVENTEEN are also scattered across various settings, including an observatory, an art studio and more.

Advertisement

Even though ‘Attacca’ and the music video for ‘Rock With You’ features all 13 members of the group, SEVENTEEN are set to promote their new release as an 11-member group. Their agency Pledis Entertainment previously explained that the group’s two Chinese members – The8 and Jun – would be returning to their home country to “resume their work in China that had been postponed by COVID-19”.

The company also added that this was an opportunity for both members to “spend time with their families after having been forced to stay apart from them for a considerable amount of time due to the pandemic”.

In other SEVENTEEN news, member Jeonghan previously surprised fans with a digital single titled ‘Dream’, available in both Korean and Japanese. The song was written and composed by the K-pop idol, and is also his first-ever solo release since he made his debut with SEVENTEEN in 2015.