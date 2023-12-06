Listen to SEVENTEEN’s Dino cover Crush and J-hope’s ‘Rush Hour’

SEVENTEEN member Dino recently covered Crush’s 2022 hit single ‘Rush Hour’ featuring BTS’ J-hope.

In the latest episode of music talk show Lee Mujin Service, SEVENTEEN’s Dino performed his new solo single ‘Wait’ along with a series of covers. These include Crush and J-Hope’s ‘Rush Hour’ and singer-songwriter Baek Yerin’s ‘See You Again’.

“So let me hear y’all scream, hibihibi hop, just like that / Again, clap clap clap, and then hit that / Gather round and all like (Oh) traffic jam / Get up, get up,” Dino sings on the upbeat ‘Rush Hour’ chorus. At the end of the episode he and host Lee Mujin sang a cover of Taeyang’s ‘Ride’ together.

Advertisement

Dino released ‘Wait’ in November. The song marked his solo release since his 2017 songs ‘0 (ZERO)’ and ‘The Real Thing’. However, the singer has released several other unofficial solo tracks over the years.

Back in September, SEVENTEEN returned with their 11th mini-album ‘Seventeenth Heaven’, which became the most pre-ordered K-pop album in history after achieving over 5.2million pre-orders.

In a four-star review of the record, NME’s Abby Webster wrote that the group “continues to flex their consistency and creativity as a collective” through the release.

In other K-pop news, YG Entertainment announced that girl group BLACKPINK had renewed their contracts with the agency following a months-long negotiation. It noted that the re-signing was “based on strong trust after careful discussions”, and that the quartet will be releasing new albums and going on world tours with its full support.