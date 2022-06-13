SEVENTEEN’s Dino surprises fans with new solo song ‘High-Five’

SEVENTEEN member Dino has released a brand-new self-written solo track titled ‘High-Five’

Yesterday (June 12) at Midnight KST, the SEVENTEEN singer surprised fans with an upbeat self-penned solo song called ‘High-Five’, which was released on the boyband’s official YouTube channel.

“To the rhythm, give me a high-five / You know that, It’s like our own world, high-five / It’s not hard, oh,” Dino sings on the cheerful chorus, per Genius. In addition to writing its lyrics, the idol had co-composed the track with PRISMFILTER’s Hey Farmer, who had worked on the songs ‘Pang!’ and ‘2 Minus 1’ from the group’s 2021 mini-album ‘Attaca’.

‘High-Five’ is Dino’s first solo release of 2022, and follows his November 2021 solo track ‘Last Order’. The idol had previously also dropped the mixtapes ‘0 (Zero)’ and ‘The Real Thing’ in 2017.

The song arrives just two weeks after SEVENTEEN returned with their fourth studio album ‘Face The Sun’, led by the title track ‘Hot’. In a glowing four-star review of the record, NME‘s Abby Webster said that the song “blazes forward into new territory with its brazen sensuality”.

The new full-length record features a total of eight tracks, all of which were co-written and -composed by member Woozi and frequent SEVENTEEN collaborator and producer Bumzu. ‘Face The Sun’ was preceded by the release of the single ‘Darl+ing’ in April, which notably marked SEVENTEEN’s first-ever English single performed by all 13 members of the boyband.

During a recent interview, SEVENTEEN revealed that the title track ‘Hot’ had been the final track to be completed on the album. “‘Hot’ was the last track [that we] finished in this album,” said Woozi. “It was the first track I started but due to several revisions, somehow, ‘Hot’ became the last track to be done throughout ‘Face the Sun’.”